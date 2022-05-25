Entertainment

#LaalSinghChaddha: Aamir Khan to host IPL finale, launch trailer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 25, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for release on August 11.

Confirming speculations, the trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will be unveiled during the finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (May 29). In a video, the 3 Idiots actor announced he will also host the finale from 6:00pm. The highly anticipated trailer will be dropped in the first innings during the second strategic timeout on Star Sports.

Notably, trailers of Tamil films like Mookuthi Amman and LKG have been unveiled during IPL matches in the past.

But Khan hosting the finale of IPL alongside the release of the trailer is surely a novel marketing ploy from the team.

Since it is one of the biggest and most awaited projects, this marketing plan will draw massive attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays an important role in Laal Singh Chaddha and it will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh, and Karim Hajee have also been roped in. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is bankrolled by Khan and his ex-spouse Kiran Rao. Pritam Chakraborty has composed the music while Satyajit Pande is the cinematographer.

A remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, the makers had earlier planned to release Laal Singh Chaddha on Baisakhi in April. But later, the film locked August 11 as the release date. The film might face a clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The Aanand L Rai-directed family drama is currently poised to release on the same day.

Separately, the trailer of the Tamil film Veetla Vishesham directed by 'RJ' Balaji will also be released during an IPL match. The clip will be released on Wednesday during the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Bangalore Royal Challengers. Also starring Aparna Balamurali, Sathyaraj, Urvasi, and late Malayalam actor Lalitha, Veetla Vishesham is the remake of the Hindi film Badhaai Ho.