Sports

IPL 2022, Eliminator (LSG vs RCB): Match preview

IPL 2022, Eliminator (LSG vs RCB): Match preview

Written by Parth Dhall May 23, 2022, 03:47 pm 3 min read

The winner of Eliminator will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. LSG, led by KL Rahul, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. Meanwhile, RCB (fourth) received the coveted playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals. The winner of this match will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Fast bowlers garner movement in the initial overs at this venue. Meanwhile, the batters are assisted with the smooth outfield here. Notably, Eden Gardens last hosted an IPL game in April 2019.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their face-off earlier this season. RCB had posted 181/6, riding on Faf du Plessis' 96. In response, the Super Giants could aggregate only 163/8 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets.

LSG LSG expect another show by de Kock and Rahul

LSG have been one of the most balanced sides in IPL 2022. They recently defended 210 against KKR, though the match went down to the wire. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are expected to shine forth. Probable XI: De Kock (wicket-keeper), Rahul (captain), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB Will RCB break the barrier?

RCB were benefited from MI's five-wicket win over DC. However, RCB will be on their own this time. They haven't gone past the Eliminator since IPL 2016 (runners-up). RCB could bring back Mohammed Siraj for the match. Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Format Q1 loser plays winner of Eliminator in Q2

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (GT vs RR) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (LSG vs RCB) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).

Numbers Here are the notable numbers

Virat Kohli is set to become only the third batter after David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to score 45 fifties in the IPL. With another half-century, Kohli would complete 50 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. On the other hand, KL Rahul will play his 100th IPL innings. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could surpass Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker this season.