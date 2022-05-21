Sports

IPL 2022: MI end DC's journey; RCB qualify for playoffs

Bumrah claimed three wickets for MI (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. For Delhi, a playoff berth was at stake in this fixture. MI won to be the perfect party spoilers. With DC losing the tie, Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the playoffs. DC posted 159/7 before MI got the job done. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

DC never got going from the start and kept losing wickets. DC were 50/4 in the ninth over before Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell added 75 runs. Axar Patel (19*) helped DC get past 150. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) was superb. In response, MI lost Rohit Sharma (2) early on. However, the other batters stayed at the crease to complete the job (160/5).

DC duo Pant and Powell bail DC out

DC skipper Pant scored a 33-ball 39. He slammed four fours and a six. In 14 games this season, Pant managed 340 runs at 30.90. Overall, he has scored 2,838 runs at 34.60. Rovman Powell entertained with a 43-run effort. He hammered one four and four sixes. In 14 games, Powell racked up 250 runs this season. He struck at 149.70.

Bumrah Bumrah attains these feats

Bumrah was pick of the MI bowlers. He claimed three scalps for 25 runs. In 14 games this season, JB finished with 15 scalps at 25.53. Overall. he has 145 scalps at 23.30. For the seventh successive season, Bumrah has claimed 15-plus wickets in the IPL. Bumrah is the joint-second highest wicket-taker versus DC (23). He is level with Piyush Chawla and Dwayne Bravo.

MI duo Kishan surpasses 400-run mark; Brevis impresses

Kishan was solid for MI upfront. He hammered a 35-ball 48. The southpaw hammered three fours and four sixes. In 14 games this season, Kishan finished with 418 runs at 32.15. Overall, he has 1,870 runs in the IPL at 29.21. Brevis chipped in with 37 runs. In his debut season, the youngster finished with 161 runs at 23.00.

Information Shardul equals Tahir's IPL tally

Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets for DC. The right-arm pacer has taken 15 wickets this season from 14 games. Overall, Thakur has raced to 82 scalps, matching Imran Tahir's tally. Anrich Nortje (2/37) claimed nine wickets this season and has raced to 43 in total.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma achieves this special feat

Tilak Varma showed his temperament, scoring 21 runs from 17 balls. Varma finished as the second-highest scorer for MI this season. He amassed 397 runs at 39.70. As per Cricbuzz, Varma amassed the third-highest number of runs by an uncapped player in debut season. 616 Shaun Marsh (2008), 473 Devdutt Padikkal (2020), 439 Shreyas Iyer (2015), 397 Tilak Varma (2022), 391 Rahul Tripathi (2017).