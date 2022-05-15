Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Pacer Mukesh Choudhary has improved over the season (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

An evicted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. CSK have a couple of matches remaining. They would want to wind up the season on a positive note. GT would aim to finish atop the standings with wins in the next two duels. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches. The wicket has an average first-innings total of 165 in this duration. The last outing at Wankhede (CSK-MI) witnessed the Super Kings being bundled out on 97. Pacers have looked quite commanding at Wankhede. In fact, they pocketed 11 wickets in the previous outing.

CSK How have CSK fared at Wankhede in IPL?

CSK have an 11-11 win-loss record at Wankhede in the tournament. They have lost all three fixtures at this venue in IPL 2022. CSK (131/5) were handed a six-wicket defeat by KKR. MS Dhoni top-scored for CSK, hammering a 38-ball 50*. The Super Kings (176/6) then suffered an 11-run defeat against PBKS. Lately, CSK (97) lost to MI by five wickets.

GT How have GT fared at Wankhede in IPL?

Gujarat Titans have a 2-0 win record at this venue. GT (161/5) clinched a five-wicket win over LSG (158/6) in their maiden outing. Mohammed Shami picked a three-fer, while Rahul Tewatia shone with the willow (40*). Later, GT (199/5) battered SRH (195/6) by five wickets. Wriddhiman Saha (68) and Tewatia (40*) were the top scorers. Shami once again had picked a three-fer (3/39).

Stats Key performers at Wankhede in IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler has slammed the most runs at Wankhede this season (251). He averages 62.75 and has struck a hundred and a fifty each. LSG skipper KL Rahul (180) and RR batter Shimron Hetmyer (160) follow suit. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) are the joint-highest wicket-takers at Wankhede in IPL 2022. They have pocketed 10 wickets each.

Information CSK vs GT: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.