RIP Andrew Symonds: A look at his lesser-known records

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2022, 11:49 am 2 min read

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on Saturday. The disturbing piece of news has sent shock waves through the cricket fraternity. Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20Is for Australia between 1996 and 2009. He was an integral part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in 2003 and 2007, respectively. Here are his lesser-known records across formats.

Runs Second-highest individual ODI score, batting at number six

Symonds has the second-highest individual score, batting at number six in ODI cricket. The former Australian all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 143 in the 2003 World Cup, against Pakistan in Johannesburg. His match-winning knock rescued the Aussies, who were tottering on 4/86. Symonds is only behind Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev (175*, most runs in an ODI innings, batting at this position).

Information Symonds excelled in the middle order

Symonds also scored 156 (vs New Zealand, 2005) and 151 (vs Sri Lanka, 2006), batting at number five in ODI cricket. His 156 against New Zealand is the third-highest individual ODI score, batting at number five. Both knocks resulted in a victory for Australia.

Sixes Symonds attained this feat in 1995

Symonds once held the world record for hitting the most number of sixes in a First-class inning (16). He clocked this feat while playing for Gloucestershire in a match against Glamorgan in 1995. Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, recently broke the record of Symonds in a County Championship match. The former recorded 17 sixes for Durham against Worcestershire.

Double Double of 250 runs and 10 wickets

Symonds is one of the few Australian players to have registered the double of 250 runs and 10 wickets in an ODI series. He reached this landmark in the 2003/04 VB Series, involving India and Zimbabwe. Symonds went on to score 389 runs from 11 matches at an average of 38.90. He also took 11 wickets with the best match haul of 3/48.

Do you know? Symonds matched his feat in the 2005/06 VB Series

Symonds registered over 250 runs and 10 wickets in an ODI series twice. He did the same in the 2005/06 VB Series involving South Africa and Sri Lanka. Symonds scored 389 runs and picked 11 wickets in the series.

Records A look at other notable numbers

Symonds holds the record for registering the triple of 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in ODI cricket. He was involved in a 220-run partnership with Michael Clarke in an ODI against New Zealand in December 2005. It remains the fifth-highest partnership for the fifth wicket in ODI cricket. Symonds won the Player of the Match award 21 times in ODIs.