RCB hand SRH a fourth successive defeat in IPL 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Kohli and Maxwell celebrate fall of a wicket versus SRH (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a fourth successive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore overcame SRH in match number 54. Prior to these four losses, SRH had claimed five successive wins. Batting first, RCB posted 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis slammed a superb unbeaten 73. In response, SRH failed to get going.

SRH vs RCB How did the match pan out?

Virat Kohli was dismissed off the very first ball for RCB before Faf and Rajat Patidar added a 105-run stand. Faf found a company in Glenn Maxwell and the two added a further 54-run stand. Dinesh Karthik's blitz helped RCB finish strongly. In response, SRH openers registered ducks. Rahul Tripathi showed character for SRH thereafter. However, RCB were too strong for SRH.

Faf 25th IPL fifty for Faf du Plessis

Faf slammed 73* from 50 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes. Faf has raced to 389 runs at 35.86 in IPL 2022. He is the 3rd-highest scorer. He brought up his 3rd IPL fifty this season. Overall, Faf has scored 3,324 runs at 34.98. He has got to a 25th IPL fifty. Faf has also surpassed 300 IPL fours (304).

Duo Contrasting numbers for Kohli and DK

Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. He has three IPL ducks this season. Overall, Kohli has nine IPL ducks in his career. In 12 games, DK has 274 runs this season at 68.50. Notably, he has a strike rate of 200.00. He slammed an eight-ball 30* versus SRH (fours 1, sixes 4). Overall, DK has scored 4,320 runs in the IPL.

Hasaranga Hasaranga claims a fifer against SRH

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed five wickets (5/18) versus SRH and is now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (21). He is the second bowler to claim 20-plus scalps in IPL 2022 after Yuzvendra Chahal (22). He has the 5th-best bowling figures versus SRH in the IPL. He is also the 4th RCB bowler to claim five wickets in an IPL match.

Information Ninth IPL fifty for Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi became the 3rd SRH player to surpass 300 IPL runs this season. He has 308 runs at 38.50. He smashed his 2nd IPL fifty this season. Overall, he has 1,693 runs at 27.31. He smashed his 9th IPL fifty.