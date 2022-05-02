Sports

IPL 2022: SRH's Washington Sundar injures his bowling hand again

The all-rounder's availability for the next match against DC now remains uncertain(Image Credit: Twitter/@Sundarwashi5)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again. Head coach Tom Moody informed about the development on Monday. Sundar, who returned to action in the game against Gujarat Titans after missing three games due to split webbing in his bowling hand, re-injured the same while fielding against Chennai Super Kings. His availability for the next match now remains uncertain.

Following the injury, Sundar, one of the key bowlers for his side, was unable to bowl a single delivery in Sunrisers' 13-run defeat to CSK.

After recording five wins in a row, SRH have suffered back-to-back failures, losing to GT and CSK, respecitvely.

With the playoffs race heating up, Sundar's injury could come as a massive blow to the Orange Army.

"It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched. But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl," Moody said at the post-match presentation.

Bowlers SRH lost two key bowlers

SRH had a tough time against CSK as pace spearhead T Natarajan was also off the field in order to get an injury treated. As a result, Kane Williamson brought Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh to the attack. Markram (0/36) and Singh (0/10) leaked 46 runs off four overs as CSK posted a mammoth 202/2 on the board.

IPL 2022 A look at Sundar's run in IPL 2022

In six games this season, Sundar has picked four wickets at a decent economy of eight. His best bowling figures read as 2/21. The off-spinner has an average of 36 so far. He has also racked up 63 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 185.29. In a career spanning over five years, Sundar has registered 280 runs and 31 wickets.

Information SRH are placed fourth on points table

SRH are currently placed fourth on the points table with five wins from nine games. They will look to bounce back when they take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Thursday.