IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Hardik Pandya elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. GT have six wins and a loss this season. Meanwhile, SRH have won five successive games after losing twice. The news from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and will field first.

Pitch A look at the pitch report

Wankhede hasn't produced many high-scoring affairs it is known for. The venue has hosted nine matches this season. The chasing side won the first four fixtures, while the side batting first won the next four. LSG then defended their score versus CSK on Monday. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings. Pacers will be crucial once again.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Hardik Pandya has piled up 295 runs in the ongoing season at 73.75. Overall, Pandya has 1,771 runs and can get past Mahela Jayawardene (1,802). Shami has 10 wickets in IPL 2022, including 89 overall. He can surpass Pragyan Ojha (89), Praveen Kumar, and RP Singh (90 each). Rashid Khan has 101 wickets in the IPL and can get past Zaheer Khan (102).

Information Timing, TV listing, and H2H record

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription). The two teams met once earlier this season, with SRH gaining a sound victory.

Information No changes for Delhi Capitals

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Information Sundar returns for SRH

SRH have welcomed back Washington Sundar as he has recovered from an injury. J Suchith sits out. SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan