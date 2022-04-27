Sports

2022 Madrid Open: Nadal to make a return; Swiatek withdraws

2022 Madrid Open: Nadal to make a return; Swiatek withdraws

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nadal has been prolific in 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@RafaelNadal)

Rafael Nadal is set to be back at the 2022 Madrid Open after confirming his participation. The veteran Spaniard had been sidelined since Indian Wells with a rib stress fracture. He had sustained the injury against Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. However, Nadal fought through the injury to make it to the final. He has been out since six weeks and is ready now.

Words I can't wait to play at home, says Nadal

"Despite having a short preparation and facing a difficult event, I can't wait to play at home, where we don't have many chances to do so," Nadal said in a Tweet. He also confirmed his participation in the year's fourth ATP Masters 1000 event. "I'll try to do my best. See you in Madrid!"

Context Why does this story matter?

The 35-year-old Nadal has a 20-1 win-loss record in the 2022 season.

He won the Melbourne Summer Set before pocketing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

He followed that up by winning the Mexican Open next.

Nadal reached the Indian Wells final but suffered a defeat against Taylor Fritz.

To see him back on court is a cause of delight.

Madrid Open Madrid Open: Summing up Nadal's performance

As per ATP, Nadal holds a 54-13 record at the Madrid event. The Madrid Open switched from hard court to clay in 2009. Nadal made his Madrid Open debut in 2003 and won his first title in 2005. He last won the title in 2017 and has five overall. In 2021, he lost in the quarters against eventual winner Alexander Zverev.

Swiatek In-form Swiatek to skip Madrid Open

20-year-old Polish star Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open, citing a shoulder injury. Swiatek is riding a 23-match win streak after winning her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Prior to that, she became the first player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season at the Qatar Total Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Miami Open.

Win Swiatek claimed the Stuttgart Open

On Sunday, Swiatek claimed her maiden Stuttgart Open title (Porsche Tennis Grand Prix), beating the number three seed Aryna Sabalenka. The number one seed battered Sabalenka in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to extend the head-to-head lead by 2-1. This was her seventh career title. Overall, Swiatek has enjoyed a 32-3 win-loss record in the ongoing season.