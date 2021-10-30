2021 Paris Masters: Decoding the stats of Novak Djokovic

Published on Oct 30, 2021

Novak Djokovic has won the Paris Masters five times

World number one Novak Djokovic will return to action at the impending Paris Masters. The Serbian was recently denied a historic Calendar-Year Slam by Daniil Medvedev. He lost to the world number two in the finals of US Open. Djokovic will now attempt to clinch his sixth Paris Masters and finish the year as the top-ranked player. Here are the feats he can attain.

Djokovic's run at Paris Masters

Djokovic has won the Paris Masters five times so far. He claimed his first victory in the Masters 1000 event in 2009, beating Gael Monfils in the final. The Serbian won in 2013, 2014, and 2015 with victories over David Ferrer, Milos Raonic, and Andy Murray respectively. Djokovic claimed the last of his five titles in Paris by defeating Denis Shapovalov in the final.

Only player to win Paris Masters four or more times

Djokovic is the only player to have won the Paris Masters four or more times. The likes of Boris Becker and Marat Safin follow Djokovic on the tally with three titles each. Djokovic's record is unlikely to be broken in near future.

A look at his stats in the tournament

In 2019, Djokovic became the oldest champion at the Paris Masters (32). He is one of the highest ranked champions (ranked at number one) after Stefan Edberg in 1990, Pete Sampras in 1997, and Andre Agassi in 1999. Djokovic has won the most number of matches in the tournament (37). He also holds the record for winning the most consecutive matches here (17).

Here are the records Djokovic can break

Djokovic will enter the Paris Masters as favorite. He is vying for his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title. At the moment, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have the joint-most titles (36). Djokovic can also break Roger Federer's record of 381 Master 1000 match-wins. The Serbian Djokovic has featured in the most Masters 1000 finals (53). He is followed by Nadal (52) and Federer (50).

History beckons Djokovic!

Djokovic will assure himself of a seventh year-end number one finish if he wins the Paris Masters. He has attained this feat the joint-most times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2020) with Pete Sampras (1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998).