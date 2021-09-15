Daniil Medvedev vs Big Three: Here is a Statistical comparison

Decoding Daniil Medvedev's stats against Big Three

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, on Sunday, beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 US Open. He claimed his maiden Grand Slam title. Medvedev became the third Russian after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to win a major. The former finally ended Djokovic's unbeaten run at Grand Slams this year. Here is a statistical comparison between Medvedev and the Big Three.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 5-4

Medvedev has squared off with the world number one, Djokovic, nine times. The Serbian leads the head-to-head series 5-4. He won the first three matches between them from 2017 to 2019. Medvedev claimed his first victory against Djokovic in 2019, having stunned him in the quarter-finals at Monte Carlo. Notably, Medvedev has won two of the last three encounters between them.

Medvedev attains these feats against Djokovic

Medvedev became the second player to earn a straight-set victory against Djokovic in a US Open final after Roger Federer. Medvedev also became the fifth player to defeat the world number one in a major final to win his first major title.

Medvedev has beaten Nadal only once

Medvedev has clashed with Spanish ace Rafael Nadal a total of four times. Nadal leads the head-to-head series 3-1. He won all three matches against Medvedev in 2019 (ATP Finals, US Open, and ATP Masters 1000 Canada). The Russian secured his first victory against Nadal in the semi-finals of the 2020 ATP Finals. Medvedev went on to win the tournament.

Medvedev is win-less against Federer

Medvedev is yet to win a match against Federer, who leads the ATP head-to-head series 3-0. Federer first defeated Medvedev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai (ATP Masters 1000). The Swiss then claimed a straight-set victory over Medvedev in Basel. Federer recently defeated the Russian in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The two have faced each other only on hard court.

Notable feats of Medvedev

In 2021, Medvedev achieved a career-high Ranking of number two. He became the first player in the Top 2 besides Djokovic, Nadal, Federer or Murray since 2005. Medvedev defeated top-ranked Djokovic, number two Nadal and number three Dominic Thiem at the 2020 ATP Finals. He became the first player to sweep the Top 3 on the ATP Tour since 2007.

Medvedev is 47-10 in the season

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 47-10 in the ongoing season. He has won a total of four titles. Just before winning the US Open, he won the fourth Masters 1000 title of his career in Toronto. Since the conclusion of Wimbledon, Medvedev has registered a match record of 18-2. Medvedev dropped only one set en route to his US Open title.