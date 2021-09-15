Champions League: Bayern humble Barcelona; Chelsea win

Romelu Lukaku's goal helped Chelsea beat Zenit

Bayern Munich humbled Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. A brace from Robert Lewandowski helped the Bavarians thrash the Spanish side in Group E. Meanwhile, defending champions Chelsea maintained their form to clinch another clean sheet to overcome Zenit 1-0 in Group G. Romelu Lukaku scored for Chelsea. Here are the details.

Bayern

Bayern Munich script these records

Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 19 away UCL games (W15 D4). They have extended the longest undefeated away run in the history of the tournament. With this victory, Bayern have won their opening game in a UCL campaign for the 18th successive occasion. They have won these games with an aggregate score of 45-2. Bayern are unbeaten in seven games this season.

Lewandowski

Lewandowski races to 75 Champions League goals

Robert Lewandowski has now raced to 75 Champions League goals, becoming the third player to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The veteran Polish striker has raced to 10 goals this season, having played six matches. He has registered 304 goals for Bayern in all competitions. As per Opta, Lewandowski now has 112 goals since the start of the 2019-20 season (highest).

Feats

Muller continues his fine run against Barcelona; Bayern set record

Bayern legend Thomas Muller has scored more goals against Barcelona than any other player in the Champions League history (seven goals in six appearances). Muller now has 49 goals in the Champions League, equaling the mark of Alfredo Di Stefano. As per Opta, Bayern have scored in their 23rd consecutive UCL match, setting a new club record in the competition.

Do you know?

Lukaku impresses for Chelsea

Lukaku has raced to five goals in four matches for Chelsea across competitions this season. As per Opta, only Lewandowski (21), Erling Haaland (20) and Bruno Fernandes (17) have scored more goals than Lukaku (14) in major European competitions since the start of 2019-20.

The supreme Lewandowski

Stats

Notable stats scripted across these two matches

As per Squawka Football, Edouard Mendy has registered his 10th clean sheet for Chelsea in just 13 Champions League games. He has conceded just three goals. Lukaku netted his 14th Champions League goal. Meanwhile, Lewandowski has now scored in 18 consecutive matches for Bayern. On the other hand, Barca have lost their opening match of a UCL campaign for the first time since 1997-98.

