2021-22 UEFA Europa League draw: All you need to know

Aug 27, 2021

The draw for the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season is out and the focus will be on Premier League outfits Leicester City and West Ham United. The Foxes, who missed out on Champions League qualification by a whisker, will face Serie A side, Napoli, in Group C. Meanwhile, West Ham are competing in the group stage for the first time. Here are the details.

Draw

Europa League draw in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw Group D: Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray. Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

Leicester

Second successive Europa League campaign for Leicester

Leicester have a tricky group on offer but will back themselves to finish as the toppers. The Foxes finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League for the second successive year. Leicester reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season before losing 2-0 on aggregate to Slavia Prague.

Do you know?

Group stage to start from September 16 onwards

The first group stage matches will take place on Thursday, September 16, while the final round of fixtures are due to be completed on December 9. This year's UEL final will take place in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on Wednesday, May 18.

West Ham

West Ham will be keen to make their presence felt

West Ham secured a top-six finish in the Premier League 2020-21 season. David Moyes' side went on to secure their place in the group stage for the first time. West Ham will be backed to reach the knockout stages and one would want them to go far. The Hammers have started the 2021-22 season well. They are topping the Premier League table (six points).