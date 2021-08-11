Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 11:04 am

Lionel Messi has joined PSG on a two-year deal

Lionel Messi has completed his move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine has signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third. Messi will be earning £25m per year after tax. Recently, the player was set to sign a new five-year contract at Barcelona but was unable to continue there. After joining PSG, Messi said everything about the club matches his ambitions.

Details

Key details regarding Messi's move

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will receive a £25m signing-on fee as part of the move. Messi will be wearing the No 30 shirt for PSG. Interestingly, this was the same number he wore on his Barcelona debut in 2003. Messi had to leave Barcelona after the club was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Barca

Barcelona: Messi couldn't continue due to financial and structural obstacles

On August 6, a statement issued by Barcelona read, "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." The club added that Messi won't be staying and both parties regret that the relationship is coming to an end.

Reaction

Messi has his say after joining PSG

Messi is excited to start a new chapter of his career. "I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions," he said. Messi added that he is determined to build alongside the talented players at PSG and can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch.

Signings

Messi becomes PSG's fifth signing of the summer

Messi has become PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer. The club had roped in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. and AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. However, PSG spent heavily on Morocco's right-back Achraf Hakimi, who joined from Inter Milan. PSG look solid and well balanced across every department on the pitch now.

PSG

Messi adds finesse to PSG's world class attacking quartet

PSG have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Mauro Icardi to form their attacking quartet. The addition of Messi changes the dimension altogether. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino can opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Messi as the number 10. He can also prefer a 4-3-3 with Messi playing centrally. The idea of having Neymar and Mbappe alongside Messi looks mesmerizing.

Transfer

Reasons why Messi has preferred a move to PSG

Messi had agreed to take a 50% pay cut at Barcelona but the club wasn't able to afford him anymore. Barca are in huge debt at the moment. Messi chose PSG after his shock exit from Barca due to the French's side's potential to fight for the Champions League title. Meanwhile, a chance to reunite with his former team-mate Neymar is another major reason.

Feats

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 matches for Barca

Messi started his senior club career in the 2004-05 season. Messi has amassed 672 goals in 778 matches for the Spanish club. Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies at Barca. He has lifted 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey honors, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

Analysis

A perfect move for Messi

The move to PSG seems to be a perfect one for Messi. He will be earning less as what he used to get at Barca but PSG are a club that is well maintained. One thing Messi can achieve here is his continuation in winning trophies. Messi will get a chance to play alongside several top players and a new environment will suit him.