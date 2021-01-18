Barcelona suffered a shocking defeat to Athletic Bilbao, as they won the Spanish Supercopa on Sunday. In a strange turn of events, legend Lionel Messi was sent off in the closing stages of extra time as Barca lost 2-3. Messi, who was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute, received the first red card of his Barcelona career. Here're the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Antoine Griezmann scored the opener for Barca in the 40th minute. However, Bilbao rallied back soon after Oscar De Marcos met Inaki Williams' cross to level the score 1-1. The match appeared to be over when Griezmann added another (77th minute), however, Asier's equalizer in the stoppage time gave rise to extra time. Three minutes into the additional time, Williams netted the decider.

Information A third Supercopa title for Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao scripted history with a phenomenal victory over Barca. The victory brought a third Supercopa title for Athletic Bilbao, and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.

Messi Messi receives first red card, playing for Barcelona

Messi was shown the first red card of his Barcelona career after he lashed out at the business end of the game (120'+1'). Notably, the Argentine had played more than 750 games (753) for the club before he was finally dismissed. Reportedly, Messi could now face at least a four-game ban for his actions, depending on a review from the Spanish FA.

Records Other records broken in the match