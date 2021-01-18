Star batsman Steve Smith reached another special milestone in the second innings of the ongoing Brisbane Test. With a half-century in the second session on Day 4, Smith became Australia's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He (7,540) surpassed the tally of former batsman Mark Taylor, who aggregated 7,525 Test runs in his career. Here is more on the same.

During the second session in the ongoing Brisbane Test, Smith raced to his 31st Test fifty. He racked up 55 off 74 runs, a knock studded with 7 fours. The middle-order batsman was rather aggressive in his approach in order to better Australia's lead. Although Smith missed what could have been a historic ton, his resounding innings helped Australia get on top.

Smith is arguable the greatest Test batsman in modern-day cricket. His Bradmanesque numbers define his stature in red-ball cricket. As of now, he owns the best average (61.80) in Test cricket among the active cricketers (20+ Tests). In fact, he has the second-highest Test average only after the great Donald Bradman (99.94) on the all-time list.

Smith has always been a force to reckon with, in home conditions. So far, he has racked up 3,657 runs from 38 Tests, including 14 tons at home. In the Brisbane Test, he slammed his 14th Test fifty at home. Yet again, his average of 67.72 at home is the second-best after Bradman (98.22), among players with a minimum of 3,000 Test runs.

