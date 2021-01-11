Putting an end to the spate of speculations, India have confirmed they will travel to Brisbane for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. The confirmation comes as positive news for Cricket Australia since the visitors were on tenterhooks initially due to stringent quarantine rules. Now, the two squads will leave for Brisbane on Tuesday following the conclusion of the third Test. Here's more.

Information Nick Hockley confirms the development

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley informed about the big development. "I had a call last night with the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday," he told SEN Radio.

India Earlier, India refrained from traveling to Brisbane

Over the last few weeks, Team India had been reluctant regarding the Brisbane Test, owing to strict rules. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even wrote to the host cricket board, raising concerns about the same. The concerns rose especially after five Indian cricketers were put into isolation by CA for visiting a restaurant in Melbourne.

Concerns The BCCI was concerned about the confinement of players

One of the major concerns had been the confinement of players. However, Cricket Australia gave a number of assurances that players will be able to "mingle in communal areas of the hotel", and there won't be any last-minute changes. Another doubt was raised when a case of COVID-19 from the UK strain was reported in Brisbane, which resulted in a three-day lockdown.

Situation The border closures made things complex

The situation turned grim when Queensland closed borders to Sydney due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which emerged before Christmas. As a result, the two teams along with support staff required travel exemptions. It is understood that India had asked for certain assurances in writing, and are now satisfied. Therefore, the Gabba will host the fourth Test from January 15 to 19.

Do you know? India yet to win a Test at the Gabba