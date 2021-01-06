New Zealand have beaten Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test at Hagley Oval. With this, the hosts have completed a 2-0 series sweep over what appeared to be an ordinary Pakistan side. As a result, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have become the number one side in the ICC Test Rankings. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were bowled out on 297 in the first innings after NZ opted to bowl. In reply, the hosts piled up a mammoth 659/6 before declaring. Skipper Williamson registered his second double-century (238) in two months, while Henry Nicholls (157) and Daryl Mitchell (102) also scored tons. The visitors were down and out in the second innings, getting bowled out on 186.

Rankings The new number one Test side

With a one-sided victory, New Zealand have attained the number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings. The Kiwis have achieved the milestone for the first time in Test history. Notably, they (118) dethroned Australia (116) in the Test Rankings. This is also the first time they have won six Tests on the trot. Furthermore, NZ have strengthened their position in the ICC WTC.

Twitter Post A look at the ICC World Test Championship table

New Zealand are in the race for the #WTC21 final 👀



They have gained crucial points to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings 💪 pic.twitter.com/MXg76iJ5Qq — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Williamson A record fourth double-ton for Williamson

Williamson was named the Player of the series for scoring most runs (388). His historic double-ton in the second Test set the tone for New Zealand's win. This was his fourth double-century in Test cricket. His 238-run knock lasted nearly nine hours after he joined in the 20th over. Williamson now owns the joint-highest double-tons (Tests) among the Kiwi players alongside Brendon McCullum (4).

Feat Third NZ cricketer to score 7,000 Test runs

During the match, Williamson also reached the 7,000-run mark in the Test format. He became the third Kiwi cricketer to reach the landmark after Taylor (7,379) and Fleming (7,172). Notably, the former became the fastest New Zealand player to the landmark (in 144 innings). The record was previously held by Taylor, who completed 7,000 runs in 169 innings.

Jamieson Jamieson enters an elite club of NZ fast bowlers

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was named the Player of the Match, taking five wickets in both the innings. His bowling figures in the two innings read as - 5/69 and 6/48. Only two Kiwi bowlers have taken more than 11 wickets in a Test match before (Richard Hadlee: 15 vs AUS and Daniel Vettori: 12 vs AUS, 12 vs BAN).

