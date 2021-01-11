Players will come and go, the Wall remains. That's the legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid for you, who turned 48 today. Known as 'The Wall', Dravid was a versatile team player, who gave his all. He was one of the highly respected players on and off the field, having scripted a plethora of records. We take a look at his career achievements.

Twitter Post Dravid made a massive impact

509 international caps🧢

24,208 international runs🏏

48 international tons 👍

Most catches (210) in Tests 👌

Over 10,000 runs in both Tests ODIs 👏



Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

Numbers A look at Dravid's unique numbers in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Dravid amassed 13,288 Test runs, fourth highest after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and third-placed Jacques Kallis. The right-handed batsman also scored 10,889 runs in ODI cricket, giving India some breathtaking memories. The former skipper played as many as 94 consecutive Tests since his debut in 1996. He impressed with 7,690 Test runs away from home.

Test cricket A legend in Test cricket, and how

From 164 Tests, Dravid plundered 210 catches. He was one of the best slip fielders India ever produced. He was a master in Test cricket as he faced 31,258 deliveries during an illustrious career, the most by any player in the format. Interestingly, he also batted for 735 hours and 52 minutes in a defining Test career. That's the most by any batsman.

Partnerships Dravid involved in some record stands

During his career, Dravid was involved in the most number of century stands in Tests, with 88 to his name. Interestingly, he was also involved in both of India's record partnership stands in ODIs, 331 with Sachin Tendulkar and 318 with Sourav Ganguly. The Indian stalwart saw 453 wickets fall while standing on the other side of the crease in Tests.

Awards Dravid owns a host of awards

Dravid is the first international cricketer to have registered a hundred in all ten Test-playing nations. Notably, 2004 turned out to be the best year of his career. The stylish batsman was named the ICC Test Player of the Year and ICC Player of the Year. In 2012, he was honored with the prestigious Sir Don Bradman award.

Legend One of the best batsmen ever. Period.