Aug 10, 2021

Bayern have dominated the Der Klassiker matches against Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund enjoy one of the most followed rivalries in German football. The matches between the two teams are referred to as the Der Klassiker. The rivalry grew between the two teams in the 1990s. Since then the derbies have been fierce in nature. Ahead of a crunch 2021-22 season, we decode their rivalry in numbers.

Their head-to-head record in the Bundesliga

The two teams have faced 106 times in the Bundesliga. Bayern have bossed the show in the head-to-head record. They have won 51 matches. Meanwhile, Dortmund have pocketed 26 wins. 29 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw. The Bavarians have netted 212 goals compared to Dortmund's 126.

Their rivalry in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met 11 times in the DFB-Pokal. Bayern lead the proceedings with six wins. Dortmund have sealed two victories with three games ending in a draw. Bayern have netted 20 goals, besides conceding 13. In the DFL Supercup, Dortmund have beaten Bayern on four occasions, besides losing thrice. One match has ended in a draw.

Bayern have tasted enormous success

Bayern have won the Bundesliga 31 times. They have also won 20 DFB-Pokal titles as well. They have sealed the DL Supercup on eight occasions and the now-defunct Ligapokal six times. Their tally in Europe reads UEFA Champions League: 6, UEFA Cup: 1, European Cup Winners' Cup: 1, UEFA Super Cup: 2. They have won Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup twice.

Dortmund have won a few trophies as well

Dortmund have won eight Bundesliga titles. They have won the DFB-Pokal six times and the DFL Supercup six times. In European competitions, they have lifted the Champions League on one occasion. They have won the European Cup Winners' Cup once. They have been the runners-up twice in the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Their H2H record in the Champions League

The two teams have met on three occasions in the Champions League. Both teams have won each as one game ended in a draw. Notably, Bayern beat Dortmund in the 2012-13 Champions League final.