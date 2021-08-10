Former NZ cricketer Chris Cairns on life support after collapse

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 03:05 pm

Chris Cairns is being treated at the moment in Canberra

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns is on life support in Australia after suffering a sudden collapse, as per multiple media reports. It's believed that the 51-year-old Cairns suffered an aortic dissection in Canberra last week, which is a tear inside the body's main artery. Cairns is due to be transferred to Sydney. Here are the complete details.

Batting

Cairns' batting numbers for the Kiwis

Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 Test matches. He scored 3,320 runs at an average of 33.53. Cairns hammered five centuries and 22 fifties with a best of 158. He also played 215 ODI matches, accumulating 4,950 runs at 29.46. He smashed fours centuries and 26 fifties with a best of 115.

Information

Cairns has not responded to the treatment

The former Kiwi all-rounder has reportedly undergone several operations since collapsing, but New Zealand Herald said he has not responded to the treatment as hoped. Cairns will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney soon.

Bowling

Cairns' numbers with the ball for New Zealand

Cairns was an able medium pacer and took 200-plus scalps across Tests and ODIs. In Test cricket, he accounted for 218 wickets at 29.40. He claimed 13 five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, the right-arm pacer took 201 scalps at 32.80. His tally included one five-wicket haul (5/42). He also claimed one wicket in a solitary T20I match.

Match-fixing

Cairns was allegedly involved in match-fixing

Chris Cairns was alleged by the ICC for match-fixing after an investigation in 2013. The former all-rounder is alleged to have attempted to manipulate games in India when he was captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the Indian Cricket League. Former Kiwi cricketers Lou Vincent and Brendon McCullum accused Cairns of approaching them about fixing matches. Cairns had refuted these claims.