Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United after a decade

Manchester United are set to re-sign Ronaldo

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after over a decade. Manchester United, on Friday, confirmed they have reached an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus. United said Ronaldo's deal will be subject to personal terms, visa, and medical assessment. The announcement comes after a dramatic spate of speculations over his transfer. Here are further details.

Quote

Here is the official statement

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United's official statement read.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo has scored 118 goals for United

During his early days, Ronaldo rose to prominence playing for Manchester United. He scored a total of 118 goals from 292 games for the side from 2003/04 to 2008/09. The tally includes 84 goals in the Premier League. He won the Premier League thrice and Champions League once during the stint. Thereafter, he left for Real Madrid before joining Juventus.

Man City

Interestingly, Man City were reportedly set to sign CR7

United's announcement came after a dramatic 24 hours with neighbors Manchester City reportedly being the favorites to land the former Real Madrid player. As per Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has informed his Juventus team-mates that he wanted to leave. His agent Jorge Mendes was in direct contact with City to discuss the salary. It was reported that Ronaldo's camp had a verbal agreement with City.

Allegri

Allegri confirmed Ronaldo's departure

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said that Ronaldo told him regarding his wish to depart the club. "Cristiano Ronaldo told me yesterday that he wants to leave Juventus immediately. It's true and confirmed. This is why he wasn't training today and he's not available for tomorrow's match vs Empoli," he said. Allegri also said he wasn't disappointed by Ronaldo's decision.

Developments

How did things develop?

Romano said that Mendes was talking about Ronaldo with Man City for days. However, it was still verbal as no official bid was made to Juventus. With Pep Guardiola saying things are far away with Ronaldo, it was understood that personal agreement didn't happen. Meanwhile, United were in direct contact with Mendes since yesterday night for the legend.

Transfer

City communicate their decision, United get the contract ready

Further developments on Friday saw City being completely out of the negotiations for Ronaldo. They also communicated the same to Juventus and Mendes. On the other hand, United prepared a contract proposal and things went close. Juventus then received an official bid from United. United will pay €15m with €8m in add-ons as a fee to Juventus.