Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 02:52 pm

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the most promising youngsters in European football

Football stars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have established themselves among the elite in Europe. Both these youngsters have just started and in a short career so far, they have reached astonishing heights. Notably, Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Haaland possess all the major attributes which make them complete forwards in the sport today. Here we decode the key stats.

Mbappe

Mbappe has scored 159 career club goals at just 22

Mbappe started his career at Monaco, featuring in 60 matches across competitions. He netted 27 goals for his boyhood club. The 22-year-old Frenchman joined PSG on loan in 2017 and saw his move get permanent the following season. In 172 matches for PSG, Mbappe has already netted a staggering 132 goals. He is the third-highest scorer for PSG.

Mbappe stats

Breaking down Mbappe's stats

In 149 Ligue 1 appearances, Mbappe has netted 107 goals, including 91 for PSG. Mbappe has amassed 36 assists in Ligue 1 so far. He has 27 goals in the UEFA Champions League, including 21 for PSG. Mbappe has netted 25 goals in domestic cup competitions as well.

Haaland

Haaland has netted 109 career club goals

Haaland started his career at Molde, scoring 20 times in 50 appearances. He moved to the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, netting 29 goals in 27 appearances. Borussia Dortmund signed him next and Haaland has established himself as a lethal striker. He has already scored 60 goals in 60 matches for the German club. Overall. Haaland has 109 goals in senior career club football.

Haaland stats

Breaking down Haaland's stats

Haaland has netted 40 goals for Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He has also contributed with eight assists. He has seven goals in the DFB-Pokal and one in the German Super Cup. For Molde, he scored two cup goals and four in the Europa League. For Salzburg, he netted four goals in the domestic cup. In the UCL, Haaland has scored 20 goals so far.

Trophies

A look at the success these two players have enjoyed

Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 honors so far. He has helped PSG win three Coupe de France titles. Mbappe has won the Trophee des Champions and Coupe de la Ligue on two occasions each. Meanwhile, Haaland has won two Austrian Bundesliga trophies with Salzburg, besides the Austrian Cup. At Dortmund, he has lifted the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal.

Awards

Both players have won top individual honors

Mbappe has been the top goal-scorer in Ligue 1 on three occasions. He was adjudged French Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He was adjudged Ligue 1 Player of the Season twice. Haaland won Austrian Player of the Year in 2018. He was adjudged Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2019-20. He won Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2020-21.