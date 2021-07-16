Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 12:38 pm

Neymar signed a four-year contract extension with PSG

After losing the 2021 Copa America final with Brazil, Neymar will be keen to do well in the upcoming 2021-22 season for French club Paris-Saint Germain. Earlier in May 2021, the PSG superstar signed a new four-year contract extension. The former Barcelona ace has enjoyed a fruitful career so far and boasts of terrific numbers. We decode his records.

Performance

Neymar's performance at the club level

Neymar started his career with Brazilian giants Santos. He established himself quickly and went on to amass 136 goals in 225 games. He moved to FC Barcelona next and registered 105 goals in 186 matches across competitions. For French club PSG, Neymar has been unstoppable. He has scored a whopping 87 goals in just 116 matches. Overall, he has 328 goals at club level.

Record

Neymar has scripted this unique Champions League record

In the group stage of the Champions League 2020-21 season, Neymar scored a hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir, taking his goals tally to 20 for the club. With this tally, Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams. He had scored 21 UCL goals for Barca.

Feats

Neymar has registered these records

Neymar is the sixth-highest goal-scorer for PSG in all competitions (87). He is also the seventh-highest scorer for the club in Ligue 1 (56) and the second-highest in the Champions League (20). With 105 goals for Barca, Neymar is ninth on the list for most goals in all competitions. Notably, he is the leading scorer for Santos FC.

Brazil

Neymar is the second-highest scorer for Brazil

Neymar has smashed 68 international goals for Brazil so far. He is only behind the legendary Pele, who scored 77 goals for Brazil. At the moment, Neymar is tied with former Germany legend Gerd Muller and Republic of Ireland's Robbie Keane in terms of international goals (68 each). Notably, Pele, Ronaldo, and Neymar are the only players with 60-plus goals for Brazil.

Do you know?

Neymar has scored 13-plus goals in every club season

Neymar has a unique record of scoring 13 or more goals in a season since his debut for Santos back in 2009. He has achieved the mark now for 13 successive seasons. His best return was in 2012, where he scored 43 goals for Santos.