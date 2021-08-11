Decoding Novak Djokovic's US Open stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 01:47 pm

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win a fourth US Open crown

The 2021 US Open is set to start from August 30 onwards. 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will enter the tournament as the favorite. Djokovic is aiming to steer clear of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of men's singles Grand Slams. Djokovic is also aiming to win a fourth successive Slam honor this year. We decode his US Open stats.

Slams

Grand Slams: Djokovic is aiming to maintain a 100% record

Djokovic has a 21-0 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year. He started the year by winning the Australian Open and then sealed the Slam events at Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively. He will want to make his presence felt at the US Open next. Djokovic will try to become the first man to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

US Open

Djokovic's numbers at the US Open

Serbian ace Djokovic is a three-time US Open winner. He won the title in 2011, 2015, and 2018 respectively. Moreover, Djokovic has been a five-time finalist as well. He reached the finale in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2016. Djokovic had also reached the semis on three occasions (2008, 2009, 2014). He has a win-loss record of 75-12.

Feats

US Open: Records Djokovic can script

If Djokovic manages to win the title, he will equal Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe (4 titles). The Serb has been part of eight US Open finals and can equal the record of William Larned (9). Only, Bill Tilden (10) has appeared in most US Open finals. If Djokovic loses in the final, he will equal Bill Johnston's tally of most runners-up honors (6).

Record

Djokovic has a 38-5 win-loss record in 2021

Djokovic lost against Alexander Zverev in the semis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before suffering another loss at the hands of Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 38-5 in 2021. Notably, his defeat against Zverev in Tokyo saw his 22-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

Details

Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming Cincinnati Masters

Meanwhile, Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian ace, who missed out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, tweeted that he will take time to recover from an injury and won't take part in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Djokovic will be turning his attention to the 2021 US Open.