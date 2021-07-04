2021 Wimbledon: Who is the new teen sensation Emma Raducanu?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 10:33 pm

2021 Wimbledon: A look at the journey of teen prodigy Emma Raducanu

United Kingdom's Emma Raducanu, on Saturday, defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 7-5, to reach her maiden round of 16 at Wimbledon. The 18-year-old has become the youngest British woman to reach the second week in the tournament in the Open Era. She earlier beat Vitalia Diatchenko and Marketa Vondrousova in the first two rounds respectively. Let us have a look at her journey.

Progress

Raducanu was ranked 338th entering the tournament

Raducanu was ranked 338th before the start of the week. Raducanu made her WTA Tour main draw debut at the 2021 Nottingham Open, where she gained entry as a wildcard. She lost to fellow British player Harriet Dart in the tournament. In June, Raducanu reached her maiden main draw at a Grand Slam (Wimbledon) as a wildcard entrant.

Wimbledon

2021 Wimbledon: A look at her run

Raducanu defeated Russia's Diatchenko in her first-ever Wimbledon match. She defeated her in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-0. The teenager then overcame Czech Republic's Vondrousova, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon third round since Elena Baltacha in 2002. Raducanu then became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 in the tournament since 1959.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Glory for Raducanu!

This match point tho 🤯



Take a bow and drink it in, @EmmaRaducanu!



🎥: @Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/gFDKw9qMig — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2021

Do you know?

Lowest-ranked player in the women's draw

Raducanu was the lowest-ranked player in the entire women's draw. Her third-round win against Cirstea guarantees her a spot in Top 200 (175th) in the WTA Rankings. In fact, Raducanu can rise to the 130s if she wins her next match.

Raducanu

Raducanu hails from Toronto

Raducanu is the only child of Romanian (father) and Chinese (mother) parents. Hailing from Toronto, she has been living in South London for the past 16 years. She is presently coached by Nigel Sears, who has previously worked with former players Daniela Hantuchova and Ana Ivanovic. Raducanu also serves as a member of the Lawn Tennis Association's Pro Scholarship Programme in Britain.

Match

Raducanu to face Ajla Tomljanovic in last 16 clash

Raducanu next faces Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. If she sails through, the teenager could meet world number one Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals. "This is my first year here and I'm just having such a blast. I'm at the beginning of my career and I have many more years to come," Raducanu recently said.