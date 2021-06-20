2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 03:32 pm

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the 2021 Wimbledon

Men's singles tennis ace Andy Murray was handed a wildcard entry for this year's Wimbledon starting from June 28 onwards. Murray, who is ranked 124 in the world, will be a crowd-puller at the prestigious event. The former Wimbledon champion and world number one had undergone two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Here we decode Murray's Wimbledon career in numbers.

Wimbledon

Murray has won the Wimbledon on two occasions

Murray has won two Wimbledon titles in his career. He won the 2013 edition, having defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In 2016, he defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets as well to pick up his second honor. Murray has been a one-time finalist as well (2012). He was beaten by Roger Federer in that match in four sets.

Stats

Murray has also been a four-time semi-finalist

Besides reaching three finals, Murray has also reached the semis on four occasions (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2015). Besides, he has also been a three-time quarter-finalist (2008, 2014, and 2017). Murray has a 57-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon. The Briton didn't play the event in 2018 and 2019 respectively due to surgery. The Wimbledon wasn't held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wins

Wimbledon: Murray can get past McEnroe and Emerson

Murray needs three wins to get past Jon McEnroe in terms of matches won at Wimbledon (59). Reaching the quarter-finals will see him surpass Roy Emerson's tally of 60 wins as well. By surpassing these two legends, Murray will become the eighth-most successful player at Wimbledon in men's singles.

Details

Key details about Murray

Murray has won three Grand Slams in his career, besides being an eight-time finalist. He has a 190-47 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and the 2016 ATP Finals winner may not be a favorite to win this year's edition but if he stays injury-free, then Murray will look to use his experience and prove to be a handful.