French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 09:28 pm

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the second round of 2021 French Open. The Serbian maestro claimed another straight-set victory, having beaten the latter 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in over two hours. Djokovic, who is now 21-3 in the season, had earlier triumphed over Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in his opening round. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Cuevas was impressive at the start as he broke Djokovic's serve to gain a 2-1 lead. However, the latter raised his game to win 6-3. Djkovic was absolutely ruthless in the following set, having wrapped it up in 32 minutes. The contest remained one-sided in the third set, with Djokovic sealing the win comfortably. He smashed a total of 10 aces in the match.

Run

Djokovic eyes a second Roland Garros title

Djokovic is enjoying yet another successful season. He began the year by clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, his 18th major overall. Djokovic is bidding to capture his second Roland Garros crown, having won in 2016. Prior to the tournament, he won the Belgrade Open by defeating Alex Molcan in the final. Djokovic has now won 10 out of his last 11 encounters.