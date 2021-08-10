Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Masters: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 02:25 pm

Novak Djokovic lost the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian ace, who missed out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, tweeted that he will take time to recover from an injury and won't take part in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Djokovic will be turning his attention to the 2021 US Open. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Djokovic pens this note on Twitter

Tally

Western & Southern Open: Djokovic is a two-time winner

Djokovic had earlier won the Western & Southern Open twice. In 2018, he completed the Career Golden Masters in Cincinnati, besides triumphing last year, when the event was held in New York at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, veteran ace Roger Federer announced his decision to withdraw from the event.

Information

Djokovic turn his focus and attention to the US Open

The Serb wrote on Twitter that he will be missing the Cincinnati Masters after a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo. Djokovic said he will turn his focus and attention to the US Open and spend more time with family.

2021 Slams

Grand Slams: Djokovic is aiming to maintain a 100% record

Djokovic has a 21-0 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year. He started the year by winning the Australian Open and then sealed the Slam events at Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively. He is the favorite to land the US Open title next. Djokovic will try to become the first man to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Olympics

Djokovic was beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in Tokyo

At the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic was downed by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match. Busta won the match 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 to land a medal. After winning the bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Djokovic lost two bronze medal matches (2012 and 2020). He was stunned by Juan Martin del Potro at the 2016 Rio Olympics, suffering a first-round exit.

Do you know?

Djokovic has a 38-5 win-loss record in 2021

Djokovic lost against Alexander Zverev in the semis at the Tokyo Games before suffering another loss at the hands of Busta. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 38-5 in 2021. His defeat against Zverev saw his 22-match unbeaten streak come to an end.