Italian Open: Barty pulls out of quarters, Djokovic-Tsitsipas match postponed

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 01:57 pm

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty retired from the rain-hit Italian Open with an arm injury. This comes just two weeks before the start of the Roland Garros. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic's quarter-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed back due to rain. Notably, Djokovic was behind 6-4, 2-1 against Tsitsipas. Here are further details.

Barty

Barty was leading against Gauff before retiring

Aussie star Barty was forced to pull out while leading 6-4, 2-1 in her quarter-final match against American Coco Gauff after a recurring right arm issue flared up. Barty said she had not wanted to take any risks ahead of the French Open in two weeks' time where she won in 2019. Meanwhile, Gauff will face Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina in the semis.

Comments

Barty feels it's important to listen to her body

Barty said the conditions were brutal and the balls were getting heavy. She also stated that it was important to listen to her body and get some rest. "It's disappointing, but it's important that I listen to my body and give it time to rest and recover and make sure that in a couple weeks' time we're 100% fit for Roland Garros," Barty claimed.

Nadal

Nadal dispatches Zverev 6-3, 6-4

Nine-time winner Rafael Nadal dispatched his Madrid Masters conqueror Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 to set up a clash against American Reilly Opelka for a place in his 11th Rome final. Second-seed Nadal had lost to Zverev in the Madrid Open last-eight last week, but ended his three-match losing streak against the German. Nadal had faced early exits in both Madrid and Monte Carlo.

Players

Opelka, Martic and Pliskova book semi-final spots

Reilly Opelka reached his first Masters semi-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) win over Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis. The 47th-ranked American has not dropped his serve or a set in four matches so far in which he has hit 77 aces. In women's singles, Petra Martic booked a semis spot after overcoming Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4. Karolina Pliskova beat Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.