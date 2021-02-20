-
Australian Open, men's singles final: Everything you need to knowLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 11:01 am
The men's singles final of the Australian Open 2021 will see world number one Novak Djokovic face an in-form Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.
Medvedev booked his place in the summit clash after outclassing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final.
Earlier, Djokovic had thrashed Aslan Karatsev in the semis.
The final, on Sunday, promises to be a crunch affair.
We present the key details.
Djokovic
Djokovic is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth title
Djokovic has the record for most Australian Open wins in the history of the Grand Slam event (8).
He is aiming to seal a record-extending ninth men's title in Melbourne.
Djokovic has won a total of 17 Grand Slams so far.
If he wins the AO, it will be his 18th Slam title.
He is only behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 each).
Medvedev stats
Medvedev has won 20 successive matches
Medvedev is on a 20-game winning streak.
In this phase he has already won the Paris Masters, ATP World Tour Finals and the ATP Cup.
Notably, Medvedev has reached his second Grand Slam final and a first at the AO.
Medvedev is the third Russian male to reach multiple Grand Slam men's singles finals.
He is the youngest AO finalist since Djokovic in 2012.
Djokovic
Djokovic's road to the AO 2021 final
1st round: Novak Djokovic beat Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
2nd round: Novak Djokovic beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3
3rd round: Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2
4th round: Novak Djokovic beat Milos Raonic 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Quarter-final: Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6
Semi-final: Novak Djokovic beat Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Medvedev
Medvedev's road to the AO 2021 final
1st round: Daniil Medvedev beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4
2nd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5, 6-1
3rd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0
4th round: Daniil Medvedev beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
Twitter Post
Medvedev in strong run of form
2️⃣0️⃣ match win streak
1️⃣2️⃣ straight wins vs. Top 🔟
Grand Slam final No. 2️⃣#AusOpen | #AO2021