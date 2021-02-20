The men's singles final of the Australian Open 2021 will see world number one Novak Djokovic face an in-form Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Medvedev booked his place in the summit clash after outclassing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final.

Earlier, Djokovic had thrashed Aslan Karatsev in the semis.

The final, on Sunday, promises to be a crunch affair.

We present the key details.