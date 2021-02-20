Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 10:18 am

Liverpool and Everton gear up for the Merseyside derby in gameweek 25 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. The Reds have slipped down to sixth at the moment, whereas, Everton occupy seventh place. Both teams haven't enjoyed the best of forms in recent times and this could be a close affair. Ahead of the derby, here we look at the statistical preview.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

Since the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on December 19, Liverpool have registered just two wins in nine games (W2 D3 L4). They have collected only nine points. Everton have registered just one win in their last six Premier League games (W1 D2 L3). The Toffees have conceded 33 league goals this season as compared to Liverpool's 32.

Head-to-head Liverpool vs Everton: Head-to-head facts

The two teams have met on 57 occasions in the Premier League. Everton have managed only nine wins. 24 matches have been won by Liverpool, whereas, the other 24 have been drawn. Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 23 meetings in all competitions (W11, D12) against arch-rivals Everton. Everton are winless in 20 successive games against Liverpool in the top flight.

Liverpool Notable stats of Liverpool

The Reds have lost three consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2014. Notably, Liverpool have lost five of their eight Premier League games in 2021. As per Opta, this is as many as they lost in 72 matches in 2019 and 2020 combined. Liverpool could lose four home league matches in succession for only the second time in their history (1923-24).

Everton Notable stats of Everton

Everton have only averaged a point per game from their eight league fixtures in 2021. They are unbeaten in seven away league matches (W5, D2). As per Opta, Everton and can equal the club record of eight without defeat, achieved in 2010 and 2016. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) can equal Romelu Lukaku's record of scoring nine away goals for Everton in a Premier League season.