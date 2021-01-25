Tammy Abraham scored a terrific hat-trick as Chelsea advanced to Round 5 of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday. The result saw the comeback of Chelsea after a string of poor results in the Premier League. Chelsea will now face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Abraham converted a low cross from Timo Werner. The former grabbed his second after six minutes, heading home from Reece James' cross. However, Luton bounced back in the half-hour mark, with Jordan Clark netting one. In the 74th minute, Abraham finally grabbed his hat-trick with the help of a cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hat-trick Tammy Abraham fires a historic hat-trick

Tammy Abraham is the first player to score an FA Cup hat-trick for Chelsea since January 2016 (Oscar vs MK Dons), and first Englishman to do so since January 2007 (now-manager Frank Lampard vs Macclesfield). He is also the first English player to score an FA Cup brace for Chelsea since both Daniel Sturridge and Lampard (vs Ipswich in January 2011).

Information A rare failure for Werner

With five minutes to go against Luton, Chelsea were awarded a penalty. However, Werner failed to score as it was saved by Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga. Notably, Werner has failed to convert a penalty attempt for the first time since October 2018 (for RB Leipzig).

Records A look at the other records