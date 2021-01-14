Manchester City are definitely title contenders for the Premier League 2020-21 season. After a slow start, City have climbed up the ladder. Having played a game less, City are third in the standings four points adrift of leaders Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side overcame Brighton 1-0 at home to continue their unbeaten run to eight matches. Here are further details.

MCIBHA Foden's lone goal hands City victory over Brighton

Man City will feel happy after getting the job done against Brighton, besides keeping a clean sheet. Phil Foden grabbed the only goal just before half-time when he collected Kevin De Bruyne's pass to create the desired space before firing the ball into the bottom corner. City had several chances to extend their lead, including a missed penalty by Raheem Sterling.

Unbeaten run City's unbeaten run continues

City haven't lost a game since November 21 when they were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham. It was a result that left Pep Guardiola's side 11th in the Premier League. However, they have now gained six clean sheets in this eight-game unbeaten run post that (W6 D2). Notably, City are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions. City have won four successive Premier League games.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for City and Brighton

Brighton are without a win in nine Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition (D5 L4). Manchester City have kept the most number of clean sheets this season in the Premier League (eight). Interestingly, they have also shipped in the fewest goals (13). City have won all seven of their league meetings with Brighton, by an aggregate score of 21-2.

Stats Other notable stats scripted in the match

As per Opta, Phil Foden is now Manchester City's highest goal-scorer in all competitions this season (8), while no Premier League player has more assists in all competitions than Kevin De Bruyne (14). City have missed seven penalties in the Premier League since the start of the 2019-20 season, more than any other side. Three of these have been missed by Raheem Sterling.

Twitter Post Man City climb up the ladder