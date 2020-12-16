Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at home in gameweek 13 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Pedro Neto's 95th-minute strike gave the hosts a dramatic victory at Molineux and stalled Chelsea's advancements. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola was left frustrated as Manchester CIty were held 1-1 by West Brom. City were held to a second successive draw. Here are the records broken.

#WOLCHE Wolves win a dramatic clash against Chelsea

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute with a fierce volley from Ben Chilwell's cross. Daniel Podence equalized for Wolves 17 minutes later. The game was balanced at 1-1 and Wolves also had a penalty overturned after referee Stuart Attwell reviewed his original decision on the pitch-side monitor. However, it was Neto's low strike into the far corner that helped Wolves.

Key stats Giroud is the joint-highest scorer for Chelsea this season

As per Opta, each of Wolves' last 83 goals in the Premier League have been scored by non-British players. Only Arsenal have had a longer such run in the competition (171). Veteran forward Giroud is the joint-highest goal-scorer for Chelsea in all competitions this season (eight, level with Timo Werner). Giroud has scored six goals in his past four away games in all competitions.

#MCIWBA West Brom hold City at the Etihad

West Brom goal-keeper Sam Johnstone made two point-blank stoppage-time saves to deny Man City victory. Earlier, Ilkay Gundogan scored the opener after getting fed by Raheem Sterling. However, the Baggies responded when a volley on the turn from Semi Ajayi, which appeared to be going wide, deflected off Ruben Dias and wrong-footed City keeper Ederson. West Brom defended valiantly to deny City victory.

Numbers City concede a goal after 608 minutes across competitions

As per Opta, Ruben Dias' own goal was the first Manchester City have shipped in after 10 hours and eight minutes in all competitions, since Giovani Lo Celso's goal for Tottenham in November. Gundogan scored his first Premier League goal in 22 games, since netting against Leicester in December last year.

Duo Points table: Blow for Chelsea and City