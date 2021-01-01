Manchester United will look up to Marcus Rashford when they face Aston Villa in gameweek 17 of the Premier League 2020-21 season later tonight. Rashford scored the winner in United's narrow 1-0 win against Wolves in gameweek 16. The youngster is making his presence felt once again after a strong performance in 2019-20. Ahead of the Villa encounter, we present Rashford's numbers.

Premier League Rashford has the second-best numbers for United after Fernandes

Rashford has played in all of United's 15 Premier League games this season. He has scored seven goals for the club and is only behind Bruno Fernandes (10). Notably, the Englishman has also provided four assists to show his importance for United. With 11 goal involvements, Rashford is only behind Fernandes in this aspect for United (17).

Stats Breaking down Rashford's statistics in Premier League 2020-21

Out of his seven goals for United in the league this season, five have been scored with his right foot, and the other two with his left foot. The versatile forward has been active when it comes to taking chances. He has produced 39 shots, with 19 of them being on target. However, he has missed five big chances as well.

Career How has Rashford fared in the Premier League?

In 157 Premier League games, Rashford has scored 51 goals so far. He has scored 40 with his favorite right foot, with another seven being scored with his left, besides four coming from headers. Six of his goals have come from the penalty spot, whereas, he has netted one freekick. He has 149 shots on target, besides creating 28 big chances and 25 assists.

Overall stats A look at Rashford's overall numbers in all competitions