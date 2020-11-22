The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season started on Friday, with ATK Mohun Bagan enjoying a narrow 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters. Roy Krishna's goal was the difference between the two sides. On Saturday, NorthEast United FC beat Mumbai City FC by a similar margin. To start the season on a positive note will give these sides plenty of confidence. Here are the numbers.

ATKMB Krishna gets the job done for ATK Mohun Bagan

In the Indian Super League opener, defending champions ATK, who merged with Mohun Bagan, got their campaign started in style. ATKMB failed to convert several chances against the Blasters, who enjoyed a lot of possession. However, in the 68th minute, a defensive lapse saw Roy Krishna gain impetus as he put ATKMB ahead. Kerala pushed hard for an equalizer, but failed to gain impetus.

NorthEast United Kwesi Appiah's penalty sees NorthEast United win

Striker Kwesi Appiah scored from the penalty spot on debut for NorthEast United to help them win 1-0 over 10-man Mumbai City in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. In the 49th minute, the ball struck Rowlin Borges' arm after Dylan Fox had headed in a short corner. Appiah sent Mumbai goal-keeper Amrinder Singh in the wrong direction to get the lead.

Stats Notable individual stats after two games

Notably, only three players have had one shot on target each after two games in ISL 2020-21. Besides Krishna, ATK Mohun Bagan's Javier Hernandez and NUFC's Luis Machado have been able to achieve this mark. The 33-year-old Krishna has had the most shots so far (4). NUFC duo Lalengmawia and Ashutosh Mehta have the joint-best interceptions this season (4 each) alongside Mumbai's Sarthak Golui.

Team stats A look at the crucial team stats