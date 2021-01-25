-
Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33: A look at his major featsLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 10:27 am
-
One of the greatest Indian Test batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, turned 33 on Monday.
Following the recently-concluded Australian tour, it is safe to say that Pujara is in a league of his own, when it comes to batting.
He projected a perfect testament of grit and resilience despite the frightful body-line bowling from Aussie bowlers.
We take a look at his major feats.
-
-
Career
Here are his numbers in international cricket
-
In a career spanning over a decade, Pujara has amassed 6,111 runs from 81 Tests at a remarkable average of 47.74.
So far, he has slammed 18 tons and 28 fifties in the format.
He also has three double tons in Test cricket to his name.
Pujara has been giant in India's domestic cricket, having tallied 16,096 First-class runs at an average of 52.94.
-
Feat
Eleventh Indian to complete 6,000 Test runs
-
In the third Test against Australia at the SCG, Pujara became the 11th Indian batsman to complete 6,000 Test runs.
He reached the milestone on Day 5, inspiring one of the India's greatest comebacks in Test history.
Pujara attained the milestone in his 134th Test innings, the sixth-fastest after Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.
-
Innings
Longest Test innings by an Indian (balls faced)
-
In 2017, Pujara went on to play the longest Test innings in terms of balls by an Indian.
He faced 525 balls to score 202 in the Ranchi Test against Australia.
The previous record was held by Rahul Dravid (495 balls to score 270 in Rawalpindi, 2004).
Overall, Pujara became only the fourth batsman to face over 500 balls against Australia in Tests.