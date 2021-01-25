Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 10:27 am

One of the greatest Indian Test batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, turned 33 on Monday. Following the recently-concluded Australian tour, it is safe to say that Pujara is in a league of his own, when it comes to batting. He projected a perfect testament of grit and resilience despite the frightful body-line bowling from Aussie bowlers. We take a look at his major feats.

Career Here are his numbers in international cricket

In a career spanning over a decade, Pujara has amassed 6,111 runs from 81 Tests at a remarkable average of 47.74. So far, he has slammed 18 tons and 28 fifties in the format. He also has three double tons in Test cricket to his name. Pujara has been giant in India's domestic cricket, having tallied 16,096 First-class runs at an average of 52.94.

Feat Eleventh Indian to complete 6,000 Test runs

In the third Test against Australia at the SCG, Pujara became the 11th Indian batsman to complete 6,000 Test runs. He reached the milestone on Day 5, inspiring one of the India's greatest comebacks in Test history. Pujara attained the milestone in his 134th Test innings, the sixth-fastest after Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

Innings Longest Test innings by an Indian (balls faced)