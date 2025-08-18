BSNL swings back to loss after 2 profitable quarters

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a net loss of ₹1,049 crore for the June quarter. This is a major turnaround from the profit of ₹280 crore and ₹262 crore in the March and December quarters, respectively. The company's revenue from operations also declined by 24% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,029.6 crore due to declines across all segments, ie. consumer mobility, enterprise, and consumer fixed access.

Cost analysis Employee costs surge amid financial challenges Despite a dip in total expenses, employee costs have risen sharply for BSNL. The company's total expenses fell 9.4% sequentially to ₹6,840 crore. However, employee costs, which account for a major chunk of its revenue rose by 39% QoQ to ₹1,940 crore. This increase has contributed significantly to the company's financial woes in the June quarter.

Revenue growth Year-on-year losses narrowed for BSNL On a year-on-year basis, BSNL's losses narrowed during the quarter from ₹1,542 crore in the same period last year. This was largely due to a 14.5% jump in revenue from ₹4,392.6 crore, driven by the roll-out of its 4G services at close to 100,000 sites and lower tariffs. The firm also saw a 43% on-year increase in depreciation and amortization expenses to ₹1,940 crore.

Subscriber details Mobile subscriber numbers show mixed trends BSNL had 90.46 million mobile subscribers as of June-end, a decline of 0.6 million from March-end. However, the subscriber base has grown by nearly 5.5 million since June 2024 when the firm had 85.6 million users. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked BSNL to target a 50% growth in its mobile services business and a 25-30% increase in the enterprise segment by 2026.