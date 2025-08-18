China's exports of rare earth products hit 6-month high

The category of exported "products" usually comprises magnets, small but vital components for manufacturing. These magnets were at the center of US-China trade discussions earlier this year. Notably, the supplies plummeted in April and May after China placed strict export controls on rare earth magnets in response to US tariff threats.

Supply restoration

China promised to expedite shipments after trade truce

After the trade truce between the US and China, Beijing promised to expedite shipments of rare earth products. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month that China was "about halfway there" in terms of restoring magnet supplies to pre-control levels. The move has not only benefited the US but also carmakers from Europe to India who faced disruptions during the tight supply period.