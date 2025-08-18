Duolingo shares have seen a 38% crash: What's the reason?

Duolingo, the leading name in education technology, has seen its stock plummet by a whopping 38% from its peak this summer. The massive sell-off was influenced by Wall Street's lukewarm response to Duolingo's AI-first ambitions. However, the primary driver behind the fall was the competition from OpenAI , one of the world's top artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Game changer GPT-5's capabilities challenge Duolingo's market position The turning point came with the demonstration of OpenAI's GPT-5 model. Not only did it excel at conversation and translation, but it also created a fully functional language learning app from a single prompt in no time. The app featured flashcards, progress tracking, and even a simple educational game. This development made investors, developers, and analysts question Duolingo's unique selling proposition (USP).

Tech rivalry Competition intensifies with Google's potential entry The pressure on Duolingo is not only coming from OpenAI. Google is also said to be testing "AI-led features" in its Translate app, such as a practice mode and AI-generated language lessons. These features are similar to what Duolingo offers. If launched, Google's version could be pre-installed on billions of devices around the world, further intensifying the competition in this space.