UPI transactions in India: Average daily value crosses ₹90,440cr

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India have witnessed a massive surge in 2025, according to a recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) . The data shows that UPI has become an integral part of India's digital payments ecosystem. The average daily transaction value rose from ₹75,743 crore in January to ₹80,919 crore in July. In August, this figure further jumped to ₹90,446 crore.

Volume increase Transaction volumes also on the rise The SBI report not only highlighted the rise in transaction value but also the increase in transaction volumes. The average daily transaction volume rose by 127 million during the same period, hitting a whopping 675 million in August. This suggests that more Indians are using UPI for their day-to-day payments, from small transfers to high-value transactions.

Bank performance Public sector banks lead as remitters The SBI report also shed light on the banks leading the UPI ecosystem. The State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the top remitter member with 5.2 billion transactions, nearly 3.4 times more than its closest rival. Meanwhile, Yes Bank topped the list as the leading beneficiary member with nearly eight billion transactions.