Worrying: Most Gen Z candidates bring parents to job interviews

A recent survey revealed that a whopping 77% of Generation Z job seekers are bringing their parents into the hiring process, Fortune has reported. The trend is especially common during interviews, salary negotiations, and even test assessments. The study found that among those whose parents attended interviews, 40% said they were present throughout the discussion while one-third admitted their parents asked or answered questions.

Negotiation Parents negotiate salaries, benefits The survey found that 27% of parents negotiated salaries or benefits on behalf of their children. Some even introduced themselves directly to hiring managers. This level of parental involvement isn't just limited to interviews but extends to nearly every stage of the job search process. Over 75% of Gen Z candidates have used a parent as a reference, while 63% had them apply for jobs on their behalf.

Extended involvement Pandemic's impact on social development The survey saw that more than half of the Gen Z candidates permitted their parents to email or call hiring managers. A significant 48% even had their parents complete test assignments, while 41% let them handle initial HR interactions. This trend is largely attributed to Gen Z's lack of professional experience and limited networks, which have been further affected by the pandemic's impact on social development.