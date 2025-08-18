AI startup bids $34B for Google Chrome

Analysts say bid is more of a publicity stunt

Chrome dominates the browser world with over 66% market share and 3.5 billion users, making its user data super valuable—analysts say it's likely worth even more than what Perplexity offered.

The bid also seems like a strategic way for Perplexity to stand out and attract investors as it works on its own AI-powered browsers, especially with big names like OpenAI and Apple in the race.