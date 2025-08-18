Next Article
AI startup bids $34B for Google Chrome
Perplexity, an AI startup led by CEO Aravind Srinivas, just made a bold $34.5 billion bid to buy Google Chrome—even though Chrome isn't actually for sale right now.
This move comes as Google faces talk of a possible breakup, and it definitely got people's attention since Perplexity itself is valued at about $18 billion.
Analysts say bid is more of a publicity stunt
Chrome dominates the browser world with over 66% market share and 3.5 billion users, making its user data super valuable—analysts say it's likely worth even more than what Perplexity offered.
The bid also seems like a strategic way for Perplexity to stand out and attract investors as it works on its own AI-powered browsers, especially with big names like OpenAI and Apple in the race.