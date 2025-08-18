Why Bajaj Finance is hitting all-time high on dividend buzz
Bajaj Finance shares shot up 5% on Monday, closing at ₹905.40 after touching ₹919.65 during the day.
The buzz comes from fresh dividend announcements. Plus, Moody's just assigned Bajaj Finance a "Baa3" rating with a stable outlook.
Strong growth expected in quarterly revenue and profit
Bajaj Finance is on track for solid growth—quarterly revenue could rise from ₹16,098 crore in June 2024 to nearly ₹19,524 crore by June 2025, with profits also climbing.
Despite these gains, the stock is trading below its estimated value, which could mean more upside for investors.
Final dividend, special dividend boost investor sentiment
The company just announced a final dividend of ₹44 and a special dividend of ₹12 per share, along with a recent bonus share issue and stock split in June 2025.
All this makes Bajaj Finance even more attractive to new and existing shareholders looking for long-term value.