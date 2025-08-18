Next Article
Airtel's stock dips 1% on Monday: What is the trend
Bharti Airtel's stock dipped by about 1% on Monday, closing at ₹1,892.30.
Even with this drop, Airtel's bigger picture looks solid thanks to steady growth and profits over the past few years.
Airtel's turnaround story
Airtel has really turned things around since 2021—annual revenue jumped from ₹1 lakh crore to nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore by 2025.
The company went from a major loss to a healthy profit of ₹33,778 crore, and earnings per share swung up from negative territory to ₹58.
Recent financial moves by Airtel
Airtel announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share back in May, set for payout on July 18.
There have also been some recent SEBI filings and explanations about trading volume shifts—basically showing that Airtel is keeping its financial footing steady.