Next Article
Air Canada halts profit forecasts as flight attendants strike
Air Canada has paused its profit forecasts after 10,000 flight attendants went on strike.
The walkout—sparked by demands for fair pay for all work, including tasks like boarding—has grounded most flights.
The union (CUPE) is defying a government order to return, calling it unconstitutional.
Broader labor issues
This strike is shaking up travel for over 100,000 passengers a day during peak season and highlights bigger labor issues across North America.
Flight attendants are pushing for pay that reflects all the work they do—not just time spent in the air.
With Parliament on break until mid-September, there's no quick fix in sight, so travelers and the airline industry are both feeling the pressure.