HDFC Bank to undergo system upgrade: Check which services offline
Heads up: HDFC Bank is doing a planned system upgrade from 11:00pm on August 22 to 6:00am on August 23, 2025.
The goal? Smoother, more reliable banking for everyone. But during these seven hours, a few services will be offline.
Which services will be unavailable?
You won't be able to use phone banking IVR, email or social media support, WhatsApp chat banking, or SMS banking during the maintenance window.
Good news: if you need to block your card or account urgently, the toll-free number stays active.
Plus, NetBanking, the MobileBanking app, PayZapp, MyCards and live agent phone support will all work as usual.
If you haven't signed up for netbanking yet
If you haven't signed up for NetBanking yet (which lets you do over 200 things without stepping into a branch), it's easy—just register online with your Customer ID and debit card details or use any HDFC ATM.
This service can simplify your banking experience.