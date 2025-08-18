Next Article
Why Hindalco's stock is on a steady rise
Hindalco Industries's stock climbed 2.88% on Monday, closing at ₹715.25 thanks to a rush of trading activity.
Even though a Moneycontrol analysis last week indicated a bearish sentiment on the stock, Hindalco is still holding its own as a NIFTY 50 heavyweight.
Investors buoyed by strong quarterly and annual results
The company's latest results show why investors are interested: revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore a year ago, and net profit for the quarter hit ₹4,002 crore (up from ₹3,072 crore).
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue reached ₹2.38 lakh crore with annual net profit soaring to nearly ₹16,000 crore.
Earnings per share also rose sharply—₹18.03 this quarter versus ₹13.84 last year—highlighting steady growth despite earlier market doubts.