Why Hindalco's stock is on a steady rise

Investors buoyed by strong quarterly and annual results

The company's latest results show why investors are interested: revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore a year ago, and net profit for the quarter hit ₹4,002 crore (up from ₹3,072 crore).

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue reached ₹2.38 lakh crore with annual net profit soaring to nearly ₹16,000 crore.

Earnings per share also rose sharply—₹18.03 this quarter versus ₹13.84 last year—highlighting steady growth despite earlier market doubts.