Novo Nordisk's Wegovy gets FDA nod for liver disease
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, best known as a weight-loss drug, just got the green light from the FDA to treat MASH—a serious liver disease affecting nearly 15 million adults in the US.
This makes Wegovy the first GLP-1 drug approved for this condition, and Novo Nordisk's shares jumped 5% after the news.
Wegovy's approval gives Novo Nordisk a big boost
Wegovy's approval comes after late-stage clinical trial results and gives Novo Nordisk a big boost after its stock had dropped earlier this year.
The move also puts them head-to-head with Eli Lilly, whose similar drug is in the mix.
With so many people affected by MASH, this could be a major win for both patients and Novo Nordisk.